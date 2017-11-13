More Gilmore Girls Isn't Completely Out Of The Question

After Amy Sherman-Palladino inked a deal with Amazon (fans are gearing up for the results of that partnership with the forthcoming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), the hearts of Gilmore Girls devotees sunk. While there were never any concrete plans for a second trip to Stars Hollow with Netflix, there wasn't any clear reason to believe it couldn't happen.
Well, now there's some good news for fans of the fast-talking Rory and Lorelai. In a new interview with RadioTimes, Sherman-Palladino said that despite Amazon and Netflix's status as streaming rivals, her contract allows her to make more Gilmore Girls episodes.
"We carved out a little niche for ourselves with Amazon saying that if we ever want to do it, if the girls and us get together and we have a concept that works, then we have the freedom to do it," Sherman-Palladino told RadioTimes. "So, it would just have to be the right circumstances, and that we're all sort of in the same drunken mood together to go repaint Stars Hollow again. Because we had to repaint Stars Hollow and we'll have to repaint it again. But it's definitely possible."
Fans shouldn't whip out their Luke's Diner coffee mugs just yet, however: Even if the possibility of more GG is possible, fitting it into everyone's schedules could be harder than ever. According to Teen Vogue, Lauren Graham has said that making more episodes could be a mistake, since expectations are so high. Scott Patterson added that he'd be willing to come back to the role of Luke Danes for a set of new episodes each year. And Alexis Bledel? Rory Gilmore is willing to come back, too.
Sherman-Palladino also said that the cast remains close, even with the fate of Gilmore Girls still up in the air. After the experience of working together for so long, Sherman-Palladino said that everyone seems content with A Year In The Life and is happy just to see where things go. It's no promise, but this may be the hope fans are looking for.
"We feel great about it," Sherman-Palladino said. "We really enjoyed it, we enjoyed the experience very much."
