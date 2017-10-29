It's been over 14 years since Melissa Joan Hart starred as the titular character on the sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch, but there's no question that the actress will forever be associated with Sabrina Spellman. Now, the character — who is based on the witchy woman of Archie Comics — is possibly getting new life on The CW, with a Sabrina-centred series existing in the world of Riverdale.
So what does Hart have to say about the new Sabrina show? Apparently, the two series will be so different from one another, the answer is...not much.
At the Sabrina, the Teenage Witch panel at Los Angeles Comic-Con on Saturday — which reunited the cast of the ABC-turned-WB series — Hart stated that the show wouldn't be anything like the quirky comedy fans remember, and that the original cast has no involvement in Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's new endeavour.
"The rights reverted back to [Archie Comics], and they’re doing The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is a darker sort of twist," Hart told the crowd, per Entertainment Weekly.
She added:
"I think our show was about magic and family, and I think the new one — it sounds like, I have no idea — but the new one is going to be more about witchcraft, dark stuff. I think it sounds more Buffy the Vampire Slayer than it does Sabrina, so I think it will appeal to a different kind of audience and be a totally different show.”
Riverdale showrunner Aguirre-Sacasa, who will also write the new pilot, penned the comic series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which shares a name with the potential new series and is a particularly dark take on the famous Archie Comics character.
Basically, no one will be flying around on vacuum cleaners on Chilling Adventures, as they did in the original Sabrina series. Unlike the hijinks of the sitcom, the stakes will likely be way higher for the characters on this new show — just as the kids on Riverdale aren't quite as wholesome as they are in the original Archie Comics. Aguirre-Sacasa teased as much when he posted a Twitter pic that revealed a page from the new pilot, which hints at a secret ceremony in the woods and potential threats for Sabrina's poor, unassuming boyfriend Harvey.
Perfect project for October as the #Riverdale family expands… And 9 days to premiere night… pic.twitter.com/Kprlxjiz5H— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) October 3, 2017
There's no reason that fans of the original series won't be able to enjoy both properties, of course. There's light and darkness within everyone — Sabrina herself would admit that — and a dark reboot sounds like just the twist to satisfy both sides.
