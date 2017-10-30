Kim Kardashian-West’s assistant extraordinaire, Stephanie Shepard is way more to the sister’s than just an employee. She’s also become best friends with Kourtney! They go out together, call each other wifey, and are constantly posting photos with one another. It’s the cutest, honestly. But then Steph confided that she’s not feeling fulfilled in her current job and it made Kim so anxious! She complains to just about everyone that she isn’t sure how to deal with situation. When she’s with Stephanie, she’s making it ridiculously awkward, which is usually Kourtney’s job. Not only is she sad that Steph didn’t trust her with this info, but she also doesn’t want to lose her closest confidant. Days later, Khloe, Malika, and Khadijah are working out when Khloe brings up Kim’s problem. OG Keeping Up fans will recall that Malika used to work for Khloe. That’s pretty much how they became best friends. Malika says that Khloe can use their experience to help Kim and it’s the best solution possible. Khloe sits Kim down while Kourtney and Kendall are Cannes and explains why she needs to talk to Stephanie ASAP. It’s her responsibilty as an employer t make sure that Steph is happy. And if it makes Kim uncomfortable that Steph talks to Kourtney about stuff, she should probably nip that in the bud.