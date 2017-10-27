Grey's Anatomy has been on the air for an astounding 14 seasons. There's been explosions, fires, and deaths galore — a far cry from the young adult WB drama One Tree Hill. But actress Bethany Joy Lenz will be taking her talents to Seattle Grace Mercy Hospital as the joins the cast of the Shondaland show.
The Hollywood Reporter reports that Lenz will have a guest role as a character named Jenny. We don't know much about Jenny's storyline, expect that THR calls it a "guest arc," meaning that it may only stretch through season 14.
This isn't Lenz' first Shondaland rodeo. She previously worked on The Catch, where she was actually part of the original cast. Her role was re-cast, and the show was subsequently canceled. Lenz later joined the One Tree Hill fam, where she played Haley James Scott until that show wrapped up in 2012.
Advertisement
This isn't the first One Tree Hill star to don a Shonda Rimes lab coat. Hilarie Burton also starred on One Tree Hill prior to joining Grey's Anatomy.
Lenz will have no shortage of plots to work with on Grey's Anatomy. The show is famously complex, with many seasons worth of characters and stories spanning over a decade. Characters also die suddenly, not unlike Game of Thrones — except the death hurt us way harder, because we spend so much time with them on screen. At least season 14 is following its earlier announcement that it would be "lighter" and "sexier." Sometimes even Grey's Anatomy fans want a break from the drama.
In addition to Lenz, season 14 also saw Demi Lovato as a guest star. Lovato played a teen girl who suffered from superior canal dehiscence syndrome, which is an actual medical condition.
Advertisement