We've already written about why you shouldn't be Hannah Baker for Halloween. It's obvious, really, but it bears repeating: Do not be Hannah Baker from 13 Reasons Why for your Halloween costume. There's not really a way to make that costume tasteful.
But hey, there's no denying that 13 Reasons Why was a viral sensation this year. If you're tired of witch and vampire costumes and want to capture the pop cultural zeitgeist, it makes sense why you'd be compelled to be a character from this Netflix show. We are here to shepherd you through the steps of doing it the right way. The goal is to pay homage to the show, not to make a spectacle of its darker themes.
Look no further for 13 Reasons Why costumes that are respectful and instantly recognizable.
Read These Stories Next: