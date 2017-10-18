since Randall and his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) opened their home to the teenager, whose mother is incarcerated. They are trying their best to make her comfortable and welcome, but there are some literal kinks that need to be smoothed out. Deja refuses to wash or style her hair. The smell is becoming an issue for the Pearson family, and it causes a scene a scene at a bowling alley. Randall and Beth know they need to say something, but they don’t want to alienate their new daughter even further. Finally, Beth makes it clear that Deja needs to do something with her hair, but also opens up about how the practice was a bonding moment between the women in her family. The moments that follow are a great example of how styling and having one’s hair styled can take on many different meanings for Black women.