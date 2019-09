The Internet Is Outraged Over This Costume

The company came under fire this week after it added the Adult Wall Costume to its website. Teen Vogue reports that the costume, which features a brick wall with the words "the wall" sprawled across the front, alarmed dozens of internet users who believed the outfit was a direct reference to President Donald Trump's controversial wall proposal — you know, the same one that will have to be see-through so people can see if they're about to be hit by a sack of drugs — as a means to deter unlawful immigration.