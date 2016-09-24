9 Halloween Nail-Art Ideas That Aren't Cheesy

Orange and black isn't our first choice of colour combination. Or our second. Or our tenth. But we love a challenge, and Halloween presents the perfect one: to make holiday-themed nail art chic, not corny. It's important to commit to a look that won't be embarrassing after the costume party has ended. Why? So we can spend all of the 1st of November binging on our candy loot, of course.



We took to Instagram to find nail-art ideas that fit common Halloween themes — black cats! Full moons! — and colour-coordinated without being too obvious. Ahead, nine looks that work whether you're dressing up as a witch, a pumpkin, or something a little more out-there.