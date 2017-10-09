The truly amazing thing about North’s statement was how very Kanye-like it was. First of all, it was a statement about Kanye West, which we all know is one of Kanye West’s favourite subjects. Just speaking his name seemed to fill her with the same amount of joy that he likely gets from listening to his own music. The other notable detail in Nori’s statement is that it was a non-answer. She didn’t say, “Kanye West is my favourite rapper.” She said, “Kanye West is my dad.” I immediately got a flashback to the time paparazzi asked Kanye if he was venturing into fashion and he retorted, “”. Kanye is the king of offering riddles and mysteries when asked direct questions. North has clearly caught on, and this was an example. It was almost as if she was mocking her grandmother for even asking such a ridiculous question.