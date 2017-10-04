Lamar Odom Breaks His Silence On Khloé's Current Life Events

Lamar Odom, former member of the Kardashian elite, reflected on Khloé Kardashian, his ex-wife, on a recent episode of Complex's Everyday Struggle. Odom said that he supports Kardashian, who is reportedly pregnant, "from a distance."
"I wish [Khloé] well. Still got love for her," Odom, 37, said.
Kardashian married Odom in 2009, when Odom still played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Together, they starred in an E! reality show called Khloé & Lamar from 2011 to 2012. In 2013, Kardashian filed for divorce. Two years after their divorce, Odom was discovered unconscious in a hotel room in Nevada, and Kardashian publicly supported her ex-husband. (Their divorce hadn't been finalized yet.)
Advertisement
In the episode of Everyday Struggle, Odom admitted that the attention from being a Kardashian got to him.
"It’s gonna bring a different type of light to you, probably light that you’re not used to…I think I’m used to it now," Odom admitted. "I think if I did another reality show, I’ll know how to live outside of film and shit like that."
Since their relationship ended, Odom has sought treatment for addiction and Kardashian has obtained a "revenge body." Meaning, she started an intense workout routine and now has a show titled Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian. Kardashian is now dating Tristan Thompson, and there's a maybe-pregnancy in the works.
Both Odom and Kardashian have discussed their deteriorating marriage since they split. Kardashian said on the Keeping up with the Kardashians season 13 finale that during the marriage she faked fertility treatments during their marriage. In an essay for The Player's Tribune, Odom recounted the time Kardashian — then his wife — walked in on him doing drugs with another woman.
Watch the full interview with Odom, below.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement