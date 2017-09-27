That Beverly is a Black woman angry about the ways in which systems of oppression work against her is understandable. However, because Murphy is just as concerned with how specific groups are perceived by everyone else and infused that into the Cult characters, this anger has been taken to extremes. After being interrupted by “grab her by the pussy” pranksters for weeks, Beverly snapped and beat one of them with her microphone. It led to her admittance to a psychiatric facility. And after Serena and Bob blow her off, she slashes one of their tires in the parking lot. At dinner she talks about her rage being so strong that it makes her want to be the last person on earth so she can watch everyone else die.