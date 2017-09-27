The next day, Kai shows up at a gym. He’s booked a personal trainer that turns out to be Harrison. Is this how he’s been supplementing his beekeeper salary? Kai’s fitness goal? Anyway, Harrison could clearly rival Broad City’s Abbi in terms of work attitude. He’s not really confident in his own ability to train and is being treated like crap by his more buff co-worker Vinny. But more on that later. As Harrison and Kai chat during their workout session, the extent of Kai’s prowess is put on full display. He tells gay Harrison that he doesn’t believe in labels because it creates a diversion away from the common good. And apparently he’s an app developer — so no, he’s not living the unemployed life in his basement — but not really into money. Their small talk feels like it might be building up some sexual tension when Vinny shows up with an announcement for clean up on aisle four. Apparently, this is codespeak for cleaning up jizz from the shower. Harrison is asked to do it instead of maintenance because he’s gay. Kai clearly doesn’t like that.