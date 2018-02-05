Update: February 5, 2018, at 4:15 p.m.
On February 4, Kylie Jenner announced via Instagram that she gave birth to her first child, an eight-pound baby girl. With the announcement, Jenner shared an 11-minute video documenting her pregnancy. Jenner also made it clear — because it wasn't truly clear before — that Travis Scott was the father of the child. Scott is a quiet presence in the video; he spends most of it hugging Kylie and does not say a word on camera. So, it's not as if we have more info or insight into Scott. We just know that he's a father, and he really, really seems to care about Kylie Jenner.
Original story follows.
Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the original Kardashian-Jenner crew, is reportedly pregnant with a child — according to People, she's due in February. The father is — again, allegedly — Travis Scott, Jenner's boyfriend of almost five months.
So, who is he? Into the internet information vortex we go!
1. First and foremost, Travis Scott is a rapper.
Like Tyga, Jenner's most well-known beau, Scott is a rapper. Née Jacques Webster, Jr., the Texas native is best known for his song "Goosebumps," which features Kendrick Lamar. You might also recognsze him from his feature on Sza's "Love Galore," one of the most popular songs from her album Ctrl. This year, he performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live!
2. Webster and Jenner have been dating since about April of 2017.
In late April, shortly after Jenner broke up with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Tyga, Jenner and Webster were photographed next to one another at a Houston Rockets game. They were first spotted together at Coachella — according to sources, they attended Jeremy Scott's Moschino x Candy Crush party together. A source at the event told People that they made their way to a private table at the event.
3. The duo have teeny-tiny matching tattoos.
Tiny butterflies! Jenner shared her new itsy-bitsy tattoo on Snapchat — it's on her right ankle. Around the same time, Scott shared an image of his own new tattoo. It's the exact same butterfly, on his left ankle.
4. Webster also gave Jenner a diamond-encrusted choker for her birthday.
Butterflies appear to be a thing for this couple. According to E! News, Webster got her a butterfly choker festooned with diamonds in August. (Jenner celebrated her 20th birthday.)
5. He grew up in Houston, Texas, and he started making music seriously when he was 16.
In an as-told-to essay for Complex, Webster wrote that he started "picking up beats" when he was 16.
"[Then] I got really serious at 17. That’s when I put together tight beats," he added. "I started making beats because I used to rap over instrumentals, but that shit wasn’t setting the mood for me."
6. He attended the University of Texas after graduating from high school early.
He dropped out after two years to pursue music.
In the same essay for Complex, Webster writes, "Every day in college was depressing. I wanted to be an artist. I wanted to do this shit. I wanted to be on an album, I wanted to put out my own shit, I wanted to be on stage rapping at MTV, I wanted to have the best video of the year."
7. He was nominated for an Emmy — sort of.
Scott earned a 2017 Grammy Award nomination for his work on Purpose, Justin Bieber's 2015 album. Scott appeared on the track "No Sense."
8. He was arrested at a concert in May for asking the crowd to "storm the stage."
Webster has a reputation for conducting rowdy concert performances — a benefit for concert-goers, but a point of stress for concert vendors. At a concert in Arkansas in May, Webster encouraged the audience to move towards the stage, prompting security to arrest Webster. According to a Public Information Officer briefed on the incident, several people were injured in the rush towards the stage. A similar incident occurred at a 2015 concert for Chicago's Lollapalooza.
9. The Kardashian-Jenner crew reportedly loves him.
A source told People that the whole family "loves Travis."
He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love,” the source continued. “Kylie is very happy."
