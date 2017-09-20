On episode three, Kai played this game with Meadow (Leslie Grossman). She admitted to being afraid of dying alone — and never being penetrated by a man again — since she is in a sexless marriage with her gay best friend Harrison (Billy Eichner). Now that he has a “friend” that he makes jokes with behind her back she fears that she no longer means anything to anyone. And for the first time we see Kai send his own version of power back across the pinky promise. He tells Meadow to “stop saying sorry... for anything.” According to him, doing so makes her “nothing.” Kai’s advice to her? “Everything is someone else’s fault from now on. You want to be somebody? You want to matter? Then you make the world wrong.” That’s certainly one version of a pep talk.