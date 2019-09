The Emmys Really Wanted Us To Know How Diverse They Were

With 29 nominations for people of colour this year in the major front-of-camera categories , and five people taking home wins during Sunday night’s live broadcast, the 69th Emmy Awards proved to be one of the most diverse awards shows in history. Donald Glover made Emmy history when he became the first black person to take home the award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. Lena Waithe was the first black woman to win the award for best comedy writing. Riz Ahmed was the first person of Asian descent to win an acting Emmy in the history of the awards. Beyond the actual wins, the telecast also saw RuPaul portraying the Emmy statue in a sketch with host Stephen Colbert, as well as Chance the Rapper in an opening number with a commitment to inclusion. That commitment was the theme of the night, and Emmy producers wanted to make sure that everyone knew about it.