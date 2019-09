The Opening Musical Number At The 2017 Emmys Got So Political

The Late Show face began by recognizing a legitimate truth: we’re all watching television to get away from the daily stress of politics these days. “Turn on any channel,” Colbert recommended. “Well… except the news.” He then switched from a video featuring the likes of Kim Jong Un, whose government reportedly fired another missile over Japan , to simply singing about how we all need to stop worrying about global warming and whatever is happening in the Middle East. Because, guys, it’s so much easier to watch The Walking Dead or cry to the dulcet stylings of This Is Us than concern yourself with the anxiety of haywire politics, right? “Stranger Things is much less strange than our reality,” Colbert sang while dancing with Stranger breakout star Millie Bobby Brown. “Everything is better on TV.”