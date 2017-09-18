The Opening Musical Number At The 2017 Emmys Got So Political

The final big political reference of the Emmys 2017 opener arrived when Chance turned the show back over to Colbert, who was walking among a line of Handmaid’s Tale handmaids. “On the bright side, handmaids, at least your healthcare’s free,” the late-night host sang before being joined by at least two men dancing to his song as glitzy-costumed handmaids and a number of women. “Our future’s always brighter on TV.”