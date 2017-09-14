The Emmys are just days away, and I’m already excited for the cutest couples, best-dressed, and shocking moments on what has been dubbed prom for television. The award show that honors the best of primetime (and streamed whenever) television will bring out the talent behind some of our favorite shows. The complete list of nominees, which was announced in July, looks promising, for more reasons than one.
Perhaps trying to avoid the same hashtagged fate as the Oscars — no, not that fate — the Emmys have clearly been paying attention to the ongoing conversations about diversity in Hollywood. This year’s nominee pool is more diverse than ever, with nearly 30 people of color receiving nods. (My favorite among them? Snoop Dogg.) While it is in no means a perfect list — for example, women of color nominees have been unfortunately relegated to supporting actress categories — there is no denying that this is progress. It’s due, in part, to the emergence of more shows like Atlanta and black-ish, which are helmed by people of color.
Let’s celebrate all the people of color nominated for acting, hosting, and narrating Emmys in 2017.