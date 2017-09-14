The Emmys are just days away and I’m already excited for the cutest couples, best-dressed, and shocking moments on what has been dubbed prom for television. The award show that honours the best of primetime (and streamed whenever) television will bring out the talent behind some of our favourite shows. The complete list of nominees, which was announced in July, looks promising, for more reasons than one.
Perhaps trying to avoid the same hashtagged fate as the Oscars — no, not that fate — the Emmys have clearly been paying attention to the ongoing conversations about diversity in Hollywood. This year’s nominee pool is more diverse than ever, with nearly 30 people of colour receiving nods. (My favourite among them? Snoop Dogg.) While it is by no means a perfect list — for example, women of colour nominees have been unfortunately relegated to supporting actress categories — there is no denying that this is progress. It’s due, in part, to the emergence of more shows like Atlanta and black-ish, which are helmed by people of colour.
Let’s celebrate all the people of colour nominated for acting, hosting, and narrating Emmys in 2017.