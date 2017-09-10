Getting tagged by Selena Gomez on Instagram is a weird experience — just ask Elle Fanning. She admits it was so weird that it resulted in an apology.
Fanning told Vanity Fair that one morning she woke up to a surge of notifications on Instagram. She was confused, as anyone would be. “I woke up the next morning [thinking] like, ‘What happened to my Instagram?’” Fanning said. “It was exploding with things. People were saying things and this photo kept popping up.”
Soon she realised that a portrait of her with books balanced on her head taken by Angelo Pennetta for the June 2014 issue of UK, was shared by Gomez, who just so happens to be the most followed person on Instagram.
Advertisement
Gomez shared the photo after learning that the two would be co-starring in Woody Allen's new movie. She did the same for their fellow co-star Timothée Chalamet. Gomez had never met Fanning, heck, she didn't even caption the image, but that tag was enough to excite her many, many followers. “I guess that’s what happens when someone has like a billion followers, posts your face, and tags you,” Fanning said. “It was insane!”
For the record, Gomez has 126 million followers, not a billion, but it's still nothing to sneeze at. In fact, it's historic; Time just named her "The Tastemaker" for becoming the first person to reach 100 million followers on Instagram.
When Fanning finally met her new co-star, Gomez apologised for the craziness that one Insta share caused. “She was like, ‘I’m sorry I creepily posted the photo,’” Fanning said. "I said, ‘No! Keep doing it!’ I’m getting more [followers].’”
Fanning's not kidding, at this point she has over a million of her own. It also seems to be the beginning of a beautiful friendship. Fanning told Vanity Fair that the co-stars all have a group text that I'm sure both Gomez and Fanning's followers would love to get a peek at.
Fanning's story proves the power Gomez has on Instagram, which she's using not just to get her co-star more followers, but to share her political views. Gomez recently shared a heartfelt message in support of DACA urging her followers to call their representatives to make their voice heard.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement