Obviously, the real villain here is everyone’s former favorite Bachelorette contestant, a one Mister Dean Unglert. Dean is the one who (it's hinted) slept with Kristina, made rude, inconsiderate demands, and then was canoodling in the pool with another woman "10 hours later." On top of all of that, Dean can’t even come to terms with how hurtful his behavior is, repeatedly giving terrible non-apologies by saying platitudes like, "I just don’t want you to hate me." As newly-minted Paradise sage Raven tells Kristina, Dean is “the person you trusted with your heart, your emotions, your body, everything.” He’s the one who took that responsibility and basically drowned it in the Paradise pool after a game of chicken. Dean is the one who couldn’t even admit he was “going to explore other relationships,” effectively lying with his silly request for “patience.” He's clearly the only person at fault here for breaking Kristina’s heart on national television.