This Is Why Gigi Hadid Is Facing Major Backlash From Fans In China

Model and 2016 Victoria's Secret Angel, Gigi Hadid, recently faced serious backlash for a racially insensitive Snapchat post. Now, as the model gears up for Victoria's Secret 2017 fashion show, she's dealing with the repercussions.
In a video posted to her sister, Bella Hadid's, Snapchat story, Hadid is shown picking up a cookie of an Asian man's face. Then, Hadid makes a face as if to imitate the cookie's. Fans weren't so happy about seeing the model mock the sculpture's features and took to Twitter and Instagram to express their anger.
Later, Hadid's British-Pakistani boyfriend, Zayn Malik, came to her defense, but essentially added nothing to the conversation. Hadid hasn't publicly spoken about or apologized for the incident since it happened back in February. Both fans and celebrities have been silent about the situation, but they aren't staying quiet any longer.
This year the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is taking place in Shanghai, China. While the show is welcome, fans have confirmed that they do not want Gigi Hadid there.
Many fans replied to her tweet of the announcement, saying things like "China doesn't welcome Gigi."
China does not welcome someone who discrimination against Asian .??— loHmeting (@lo_hmeting) August 30, 2017
"You are not welcome in China. You are not welcome in Asia," this tweet reads.
Many fans are replying with snake emojis, the now-universal symbol for a problematic celebrity ever since Kim Kardashian-West used it against Taylor Swift.
Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show !!! ?? Thank you my friends @ed_razek @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again ??? (as shown here at last year's fitting, by @jeromeduran)! ☁️ @victoriassecret #VSFS2017
In response to the backlash, it seems Hadid has turned comments off on the Instagram post of her announcement. It had received 15.3K comments and we can bet that they weren't all positive. Fans moved their outrage to some of her other Instagram posts, where they commented both snake emojis and chicken emojis. Chickens have a similar meaning to the snake emoji, according to Buzzfeed.
Fans aren't taking Hadid's impending arrival in China lightly, so hopefully the model responds to their concerns soon.
