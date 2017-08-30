This Is Why Gigi Hadid Is Facing Major Backlash From Fans In China

Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show !!! ?? Thank you my friends @ed_razek @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again ??? (as shown here at last year's fitting, by @jeromeduran)! ☁️ @victoriassecret #VSFS2017

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT