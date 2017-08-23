People REALLY Want Cersei To Die On Sunday — & This Theory May Mean She Will

Cersei Lannister, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, Lady Mean and Unlikeable. The queen we love to hate, or who we really just love, is fast-tracking her own death. She knows that everyone wants her head on a spike, but has little insight into the fact that she's helping it happen.
Exhibit A: There's a full-on prophecy that predicts her death. Cersei (Lena Headey) even known about this prophecy, because she was the one who heard it first! In her childhood, she met a witch in the woods named Maggy the Frog who read her fortune; she predicted that not only would all of Cersei's child die (which totally happened, RIP to Tommen and Myrcella, the only kind Lannisters), but that Cersei herself would die too, at the hands of the valonqar. Valonqar is a High Valyrian word which means "little brother." Since then, Cersei's absolutely convinced that Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) would kill her, leading to their estrangement.
However, Cersei is not nearly as bright as she thinks she is. The oldest Lannister habitually makes rash decisions without considering the consequences; that's how Tommen (Callum Wharry) died, and what is likely to be the cause of her death as well. A fascinating theory on Reddit speculates that Cersei will die at the hands of none other than Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). Cersei is firmly on her death list for killing Ned Stark, and is one of the few left alive.
How will Arya pull off the most impossible assassination? This theory wonders if Arya will kill Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) first, then use his face as a mask to infiltrate the Red Keep. Mask off, mask on, Arya chases death. This would fulfil the valonqar prophecy, in addition to being an amazing twist in the story. "So I believe Arya will kill Jamie (pretty easily because we've seen he can't fight shit without two hands) and uses his face to kill Cersei. My main reason for thinking this is because it fulfils Arya kill list BUT also fulfils the prophecy of the little brother strangling Cersei," user mermaid_wannabe writes, and honestly, it sound very plausible.
We all know Game of Thrones loves to shock us, and we're hoping that the inevitable death of Queen Very Rude lives up to her cruel life. Cersei should expect nothing less.
