People REALLY Want Cersei To Die On Sunday — & This Theory May Mean She Will

How will Arya pull off the most impossible assassination? This theory wonders if Arya will kill Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) first, then use his face as a mask to infiltrate the Red Keep. Mask off, mask on, Arya chases death. This would fulfill the valonqar prophecy, in addition to being an amazing twist in the story. "So I believe Arya will kill Jamie (pretty easily because we've seen he can't fight shit without two hands) and uses his face to kill Cersei. My main reason for thinking this is because it fulfills Arya kill list BUT also fulfills the prophecy of the little brother strangling Cersei," user mermaid_wannabe writes , and honestly, it sound very plausible.