We love a good Game of Thrones tweet. Take a recurring meme, slap Jon Snow's face on it, and we'll laugh. We'll laugh hard. So, this perfectly niche Game of Thrones joke from the United States Olympic team has a special place in our hearts.
On season 7, episode 6 of GoT, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen come face-to-face with the Night King. After Drogon blasts White Walkers with fire, the Night King strikes back with a magical spear, killing Daenerys' beloved dragon, Viserion. It's a tragic moment for Game of Thrones fans everywhere.
Like almost anyone who's uncomfortable with death, Team U.S.A made a joke and, honestly, it kills (Too soon?).
Anyone have the Night King's contact info so we can recruit him to throw javelin? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7uUiEDL1xs— U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) August 21, 2017
Aside from the fact that the Night King is from Westeros, outside of Team U.S.A's eligible citizenship, he would be an excellent athlete. Isn't a big part of sports just striking fear into your opponent? I'm not sure because my idea of sports is Top Chef, but if fear is what you need, the Night King has got it.
Not to mention, the Night King may have magical properties and all, but to get an arm like his, he had to have been practicing. Is that why it's taken them so long to get to the south? Night King's just gotta have his target practice. And since we aren't really sure what the Night King and his White Walkers' motives are, who's to say he isn't just really serious about professional javelin throwing?
Since the tweet was posted, fans have been working hard on edits because the internet is a cornucopia of magic. And lols.
Sorry to disappoint but looks like he has already decided to represent the Kangaroos. pic.twitter.com/CvLVqTHsis— Sammy Jackrabbit (@JackrabbitSammy) August 21, 2017
At this rate, Game of Thrones fanfiction where Night King hangs out with Michael Phelps and Gabby Douglas in the Olympic Village isn't far away.
