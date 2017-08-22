Things are looking pretty bleak for the heroes of Game Of Thrones. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) ended season 7’s penultimate episode "Beyond The Wall" with a bad case of post-battle hypothermia. Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) saw one of her dragon children die. And none of our heroes knows the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) resurrected Dany’s late dragon baby Viserion in the final seconds of the episode.
Now that the face of evil incarnate in Westeros has obtained what we can all assume is an ice zombie dragon, the living, breathing people of the Seven Kingdoms are going to need something to be believe in. And the biggest glimmer of hope out there would be a way to kill the Night King once and for all. As Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) reasoned in the middle of "Beyond," if someone can kill the army of the dead’s leader, they can eliminate the entire threat. Now, how did he realise that? By observing that killing one White Walker also killed every other wight he sired. Since the Night King created his entire army, logic would lead us to believe his death with result in every White Walker and wight's death.
Yet, certain clues hint pulling off this assassination will actually be much harder than anyone would expect. Find out if the traditional ways of killing a White Walker or wight — including fire and dragonglass — will actually work on the Night King.
