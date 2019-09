Of all the things I thought was going to happen on Game Of Thrones Sunday night , the death of one of Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) dragons was not one of them. I was more prepared for Jon Snow (Kit Harington) to drown and die a second time than I was for Viserion to go plunging to an icy death (not to mention his icy resurrection at the end of the episode). Turns out it wasn't just fans who had a hard time dealing with the creature's demise — Clarke, who has spent the past seven seasons with her baby dragons, is reeling from the loss as well.