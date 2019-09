Now that Dany has landed in Westeros; however, she has picked up some of her more murderous relatives’ bloody habits. After losing a few key players — the major Greyjoy fleet, the Sand Snakes, and the power of Highgarden — Dany ditches her more high-minded strategies for brute force and fire. Despite her claims to want to be more than the “Queen Of The Ashes,” that’s exactly what she reduced parts of Westeros to during her dragon-led battle in “Spoils Of War.” Was that battlefield originally farmland for the Seven Kingdom’s poorest residents? We’ll never know, since Drogon reduced it to crispy rubble, no questions asked. On top of that, Dany chose to eviscerate both Dickon (Tom Hopper) and Randyll Tarly (James Faulkner) following this battle in the cruelest way possible, with dragon fire. Yet, the Tarly men weren’t slavers or self-described rapists. No, they simply weren't prepared to bend the knee to Dany, who they had never met. Did the Tarlys deserve the same fate as villains who actually destroyed the lives of society’s weakest members? We didn’t hear any debate, since Daenerys made her snap murderous decision while ignoring her trusty — and long-game playing — hand Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).