When it comes to predicting the future of your favourite character on Game of Thrones, you have a few options. You can wait patiently for D.B. Weiss and David Benioff to address your question, if they don’t forget it amid the approximately 71 storylines. You can sift through Reddit theories with a metal detector, hoping to strike gold. Or, you can revisit past episodes, each a treasure trove of references you once thought were useless, and now take on a grave importance.
As it turns out, the Game of Thrones show-runners have been planting hints regarding Daenerys’ future for ages and ages. Back in Season 2, Daenerys has an elaborate vision while visiting the House of the Undying in Qarth. She reunites with her dead husband and child; she shivers in a snowy landscape; she hears the coo of a dragon.
Many seasons on, this once-opaque vision is suddenly clear, and could hold clues for her future.
Let's go back to Season 2, Episode 10: "Valar Morghulis." An enormously tall tower with absolutely no windows, the House of the Undying is no prime vacation destination. It's home to a group of Warlocks who take their fashion cues from Voldemort, and drink a beverage called Shade of the Evening which is intended to give them magical powers, but mostly just turns their lips blue.
Daenerys visits this hellhole because the Warlocks, headed by Pyat Pree, have stolen her wee adorable baby dragons. As we know, Rule One when it comes to interpersonal relations with Daenerys is, “Do not disturb her dragons.”
Before Daenerys can swoop up her dragon-babies and be done with the blue-lipped losers, she must endure a series of visions, conjured up by the warlocks.
Danaerys finds herself in a circular room of many doors. Faintly, in the distance, a dragon cries. Dany chooses a door, and walks into a desolate throne room in King’s Landing. The ceiling has been torn out; the ground is covered in snow. She approaches the Iron Throne, but before she can touch the throne, the dragon starts crying again. She follows the sound away from the throne.
A large door lifts to reveal an arctic landscape. Faintly, through the wind and snow, she sees a Dothraki tent. She enters, and suddenly the room is warm again. Khal Drogo is there with their son.
They share a beautiful moment, full of lines like, “You are the moon of my life.” But the dragons are calling, and Daenerys must go. She leaves Khal Drogo and, at last, finds her dragons. They've been strapped to a table by Pyat Pree.
How do we read these visions?
One redditor has a pretty convincing theory.
Sephelutis writes, “She wanted to stay with Drogo and her unborn son, but a young dragon's cry pulled her away, when she [left] the tent she [suddenly ended] up at the wall. Conquest was never her purpose, there is a Young dragon out there in grave danger, he must live, and only she can save him, her true purpose has been this all along.”
According to this theory, Daenerys' sense of duty will overwhelm her thirst for power. In the vision, her desire to protect her dragons pulls her away from both ambitions for the throne and time with her family. What if she meets a person in danger, trapped in the cold North like her dragons were in the vision? What if that person is, say, Jon Snow?
If this vision is anything to go off of, Daenerys' journey will be heading North soon, away from King's Landing and towards the land beyond the Wall. If anything is going to help save a dragon in need, it's even more dragons.
