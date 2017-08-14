There's a band of merry men headed north of the wall! As per Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones, there are seven men on a mission to collect a white walker. (Yes, "collect." They need proof of the army of the dead.) The men involved are: Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), The Hound (Rory McCann), Thoros of Myr (Paul Kaye), Gendry (Joe Dempsie), Tormund (Kristofer Hivju), and Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer). One Redditor pointed out that these seven men have one thing in common: They have all narrowly escaped death.
In the words of the savvy Redditor theoriser, selimoy, "So a guy who should be dead from his duel with Brienne [The Hound], a guy who should be dead from Greyscale [Jorah], a guy who should've drowned or starved on a rowboat three seasons ago [Gendry], a guy who should've been killed by a bear (or the Night's Watch, or other wildlings, or the White Walkers) [Tormund], a guy who's died like four times [Beric Dondarrion], a guy who got stabbed to death Caesar style [Jon Snow], and a guy who brings people back from the dead [Thoros of Myr] head north of the wall to fight an army of the dead."
We'll give that to you one more time: The Hound barely survived his duel with Brienne (Gwendolyn Christie) in season five. Jorah just escaped the clutches of a disease that doesn't have a known cure. Gendry has all-too-conveniently survived years in a rowboat. Tormund is a Wilding and boasts of his encounter with Sheila the she-bear. Beric Dondarrion, worshipper of the Lord of Light, is regularly resurrected by his God, and Thoros is the one who does the resurrecting. Finally, there's Jon Snow, who died at the end of season five only to flutter back to life in season six.
So, an army of "resurrected" men head north to fight an army of zombies, who are themselves spooky resurrected killing machines.
They're the seven semi-dead soldiers. Not a bad name for a punk band, no?
The seven musketeers against the dead army #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/p8YG0cmIGq— Lᴏʀᴀs Tʏʀᴇʟʟ (@SerLorasTy) August 14, 2017
