Every ending is just a new beginning, especially when you're dealing with Bachelor Nation. Now that Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette journey is over, it's time for Bachelor in Paradise. To get fans extra excited for the spin-off series' fourth season, the powers that be in Bachelor(ette) Land pegged a lengthy trailer to the final minutes of the Bachelorette season finale.
Despite the scandal surrounding Paradise season 4, the preview tries to glaze over the production-pausing incident between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson in favour of showcasing the reality show's traditional hookup rollercoaster. In less than four minutes, viewers can see lots of kissing, straddling, and beachside seduction, because the producers are dead set on proving nothing has changed this summer. Of course our misfit band of discarded Bachelor and Bachelorette hopefuls also pledge their undying love to each other after a few days on a Mexican beach.
As you can tell, all of this canoodling means there's a lot going on in the sneak peek. To make things easy for you, we broke down all the couples the trailer promises fans will see in Bachelor in Paradise season 4. See who's making out, who's probably having a quick fling, and who's already talking about marriage.
Read These Stories Next: