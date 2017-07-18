Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) is changing. One of the lone surviving Starks, the redhead is a little more scheming this season — almost like one Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). Marie Claire pointed out that it's not just her attitude that it's a little more queenly; Sansa's also sporting hair that looks like her former mother-in-law's. (Or current mother-in-law. Who knows?) In fact, her hairstyle looks nearly identical to Cersei's traditional look.
Twitter users were first to point this out, as they tend to be.
"Anybody else noticed that Sansa is sporting Cersei's hair style?" one writes. In the premiere episode, Sansa seems almost wistful for Cersei, admitting to Jon Snow (Kit Harington) that she maybe "admired" the Queen. The internet pointed out that she maybe "admired" Cersei's hairstyle, too.
"I learned a great deal from her"
The hairstyle itself is a fairly standard Game of Thrones braided style — you could argue that this style might just be in vogue in Westeros. (One wonders: Are there beauty trends in Westeros? How does one keep current with them? Is there a beauty publication delivered by crow?) But this is Game of Thrones, a stunningly intricate display of clues, Easter Eggs, and deliberate style choices.
When Kevin Alexander, the former hair designer for the show, gave a breakdown of Sansa's hair circa season 3, he explained that Sansa's hair matched her current state — at that point, she was married to Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) and virtually trapped in King's Landing.
"Everyone is breaking Sansa, all the way through the third season. They’re chipping away at her bit by bit," Alexander said at the time. "As time goes on, she starts to not care. We didn’t want her to go too glamorous." In season three, Sansa wore mostly loose waves.
Turner herself has also admitted that her hair choices are deliberate.
She continued, "Sansa’s hair is constantly reflecting the people she’s learning from, or mimicking, or inspired by at the time. When she’s Cersei’s prisoner, and she’s kind of absorbing all her manipulative techniques, it’s reflected in her hairstyle, and when she’s finding the spirit of Margaery in herself, she wears her hair like Margaery."
So, if her hair is a dead ringer for Cersei these days, is Sansa about to morph into Cersei Lannister?
