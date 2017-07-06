Kit Harington has a warning for us, and it's much colder and darker than "Winter is coming." In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in anticipation for the premiere of the seventh season of Game of Thrones on 16th July, Harington, who plays Jon Snow, ominously hints at a major power struggle between him and his onscreen half-sibling Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner.
"There is definite tension between them right from the first scene," he says. "There are the same problems — she questions his decisions and command; he doesn’t listen to her. But as far as where that goes or takes them or how dark it can get, we’ll see. It gets past sibling squabbling, it gets into two people power struggling."
If you'll remember, Sansa really came into her own when she broke free from all the men trying to chain her down and hold her back from her full potential — we're looking at you, Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) and Petyr Baelish (Adian Gillen). Turner herself even admitted at the end of last season that her Sansa will have a major "power trip."
Harington adds that with his second chance at life, Jon too is finding stronger footing for himself. "It’s a nice change for me this season, he talks more, he’s more sure of himself," he says. "He doesn’t just know what he’s got to do but he’s more sure of what he’s saying — whereas before there was always some fear and doubt. I’ve gotten to enjoy not just grunting."
Now that we know it is inevitable that Sansa and Jon will have a "power struggle" for the ages, I guess the only thing we can do is prepare ourselves and pray they eventually make amends.
