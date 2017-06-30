We all know the top sibling duo of Game Of Thrones is the golden-haired power couple of Cersei and Jaime Lannister. But, they're not the only brother-sister pair to watch out for in Thrones season 7. Yara (Gemma Whelan) and Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) have emerged as major power players in Westeros — and, thankfully, they're not even sleeping together.
The Iron Islands royals were split up as children — a young Theon was sent to the Starks as a captive-slash-"ward" as punishment for the Greyjoys' rebellion — and were therefore never close. Yara became a great Ironborn ship captain, while Theon grew up behaving more like a Mainland lordling than a reaver. After years apart, and a few of bizarre, sexual, or violent moments, it's officially Yara and Theon against the world.
To remind you how exactly the Greyjoy siblings ended up fleeing their home together, and partnering with a certain dragon queen, we recapped their season 6 journey. Scroll through the gallery for all the details you definitely forgot about Yara and Theon. Their final moments in season-ender "Winds Of Winter" couldn't be more epic.