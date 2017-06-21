DeMario Jackson Reportedly Invited Back To Bachelor In Paradise

Now that he's officially been cleared of any misconduct, DeMario Jackson might have another shot at paradise.
Sources have told Us Weekly that Jackson is among the Bachelor in Paradise season 4 cast members who have been invited to return to Mexico. Yesterday ABC confirmed that the Bachelor spinoff would resume production following the conclusion of an investigation into a sexual encounter involving Jackson and fellow contestant Corinne Olympios.
“As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico," Warner Bros., which produces the reality show, said in a statement yesterday. "We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security, and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”
Jackson, who claimed to have lost his job as an executive recruiter following allegations that he had engaged in sexual contact with Olympios without her consent, has yet to comment on the Warner Bros. announcement. Last week his lawyer said that Rachel Lindsay's former suitor had experienced "trauma" as a result of the investigation.
With Olympios' lawyer threatening further legal action, it would be understandable for Jackson to want to take a step back. He won't have long to make a decision, however: According to Us Weekly, filming is due to begin next week.
