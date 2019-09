While the network and the Famous team "talk" things through, the cast is already considering their characters’ next moves. "I feel like she doesn't belong with either character," star Bella Thorne tells Entertainment Tonight of Paige's competing love interests Rainer and Jake. "She should keep them both mellow and try and figure out her own shit and concentrate for a minute, because clearly, she's very lost and doesn't know how to handle these kinds of situations she gets herself into." Considering Paige’s wide-eyed terror in the final seconds of "Leaving Los Angeles," Thorne probably has a point. Still, official Rainer Devon advocate Carter Jenkins thinks his character should end up victorious in this love triangle, saying, "For Paige to kind of find her way through Hollywood, to navigate through the right people, it would be really smart of her to have Rainer by her side because obviously, you can see he truly does care."