There are going to be a couple of noteworthy shows competing for your Sunday Funday attention this summer. Power returns for its fourth season on June 25. The highly anticipated Game of Thrones is back to crush our dreams on July 16. And the sophomore season of Issa Rae’s Insecure drops on July 23. However, while you’re creating your watch strategy for all of these shows, be sure to include Claws, because feminism.
TNT’s new dramedy premiered last night with a diverse, all-star, female-led cast: Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Jenn Lyon, and Karrueche Tran. The five women play manicurists at the fictional Nail Artisans of Manatee County. However, all is not as it seems. The shop has been laundering money for an illegal pharmaceutical drug ring, in hopes of securing a better location and going totally legit.
But like any good television, it’s the real life issues that make it really worth watching. And its cast is not the only way that Claws is honoring women’s issues. Here are some of the feminist themes that came up in the first episode.