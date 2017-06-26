All The Celebrities Becoming New Mums In 2017

Elena Nicolaou
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Zach Hilty/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
These days, it's hard to know what direction life, the universe, and pretty much everything is headed. On the bright side, one thing’s for sure: 2017 will bring many famous spawn into the world.
Already, it’s been quite a spectacular year for birth announcements. Serena Williams accidentally announced her pregnancy on Snapchat. Practically all of the Hills cast got pregnant in tandem. A very inspiring, successful human rights lawyer is having twins with some actor.
These celebrities are all taking their first plunge into motherhood, and we'll watch each step of the way. So, while we may not know the future of democracy, at least we have baby names to look forward to.
Here’s a roundup of all the celebrities becoming new moms in 2017.
Read These Stories Next:
The Viral Words You Need To Know
Heartbreaking Movies You Should Never Watch Alone
Happy Songs That Will Instantly Put You In A Good Mood

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series