All The Celebrities Becoming New Mums In 2017

These days, it's hard to know what direction life, the universe, and pretty much everything is headed. On the bright side, one thing’s for sure: 2017 will bring many famous spawn into the world.
Already, it’s been quite a spectacular year for birth announcements. Serena Williams accidentally announced her pregnancy on Snapchat. Practically all of the Hills cast got pregnant in tandem. A very inspiring, successful human rights lawyer is having twins with some actor.
These celebrities are all taking their first plunge into motherhood, and we'll watch each step of the way. So, while we may not know the future of democracy, at least we have baby names to look forward to.
Here’s a roundup of all the celebrities becoming new moms in 2017.