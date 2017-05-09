“I’m the mother of a son in a generation of boys. I’m the wife of a man in a generation of men who support strong women, who want their sisters to thrive, who wished their mothers had greater opportunity, and will demand that their daughters have equality. So I have absolutely no doubt that we will never go back, and we are moving ahead. The only question is what will slow us down. And I think it’s not just about women rising; it’s about men rising, too. I know that sounds counterintuitive, but I think that feminism means supporting men and women to create equality that makes our societies better, make our relationships better, make our opportunities better. Basically, if we can create this kind of full equality and understanding between men and women, what we’re going to do is we’re going to allow ideas to rise that help us take down poverty and take down human suffering on a new level. So I think of it as being a benefit to society, not just about a benefit to women. And I hear and I pay attention to this idea that the fundamental truth that women do not have fairness, but we need men to have that fairness, and I think we have generations of men now who want that fairness, and we need women to embrace their worth and to not be defined by what their imaginings might be, what they see in terms of how women are portrayed. We have to also stand up for ourselves. When we stand up for ourselves, we stand up for all the women around us.”