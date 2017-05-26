Joshua Jackson Enters The Hall Of Fame For Great Ex-Boyfriends With This Instagram

There are no hard feelings between exes Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson. Today the 38-year-old actor placed his support for his ex on public display in a sweet Instagram post.
“Yes she Cannes,” Jackson wrote. “Having witnessed the integrity and dedication that you bring to every job, I’m over the moon to see you getting the recognition you deserve. Only question is what took ‘em so long! CONGRATULATIONS, Josh #dianekruger”
The fact that Jackson even included his exes' name as a hashtag in the caption proves the support is real, at least when it comes to expressing feels on social media. Ex-bae wants any and everyone searching Kruger’s name on Instagram to know about his old love’s victory at Cannes; yes his ex Cannes and yes she did. Kruger was recognized for her work for In The Fade, a performance which has received numerous favorable reviews since its release this month. As Variety noted, the 40-year-old actress gave a “powerhouse” portrayal of a “woman seeking justice following the neo-Nazi murder of her husband.”
After dating for a decade, Jackson and Kruger called it quits in the summer of last year. Despite the relationship fizzling out the two haven’t publicly shied away from acknowledging one another at events or from discussing the challenges of their post-relationship lives. “Things have changed a little bit since last time I was single," Jackson admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December.
"There's no more talking to people anymore. You talk to somebody, and they're like, 'Ugh! No, no, no, no, no! We don't do that anymore,'" he explained to the host. "So, yeah, it's been quite a big change."
While he may not be acclimated to the text-only, conversation-lite culture of modern courtship, dating is still like riding a bike. Jackson was spotted a month later, making out with a mystery woman in January. Meanwhile, Kruger has been linked to The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus.
Whatever the relationship status between the two exes, one thing is for sure, having a supportive ex is a Hollywood trend we can get behind.
