Joshua Jackson Enters The Hall Of Fame For Great Ex-Boyfriends With This Instagram

The fact that Jackson even included his exes' name as a hashtag in the caption proves the support is real, at least when it comes to expressing feels on social media. Ex-bae wants any and everyone searching Kruger’s name on Instagram to know about his old love’s victory at Cannes; yes his ex Cannes and yes she did. Kruger was recognized for her work for In The Fade, a performance which has received numerous favorable reviews since its release this month. As Variety noted , the 40-year-old actress gave a “powerhouse” portrayal of a “woman seeking justice following the neo-Nazi murder of her husband.”