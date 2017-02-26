People Think That Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Are A Thing

In a world where paparazzi run wild and Twitter is full of conspiracy theorists, the sport of discovering new celebrity couples has taken over the world.
Now, the eyes (and camera lenses) of those in the know have set their sights on Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus.
It started with some tweets of photos showing the two of them putting bags into his Porsche together in NYC. Not exactly damming evidence, especially since the pair have known each other and, as far as anyone is aware, been friendly since they filmed the movie Sky together, along with her ex, whom she was with for nearly a decade, Joshua Jackson.
From there the web gets more tangled. The bastions of gossip at Page Six insist this is a romance thing, while offering no supporting evidence other than they were in vague proximity to each other. Vulture takes it one step further, drawing a line from this sighting to the NY Daily News alleged sighting in December 2015 where Kruger allegedly made out with Reedus. My take on that: pics or it didn't happen. Sorry, but I still don't believe things unnamed sources tell gossip websites.
E! takes things in a different direction, also citing unnamed sources who say the two are just friends.
What's really going on? There are three things we know for sure. First, that Kruger & Reedus have been near a car together, holding bags.
Second, that Kruger thinks all this speculation is hilarious and so posted as selfie inside a car on Saturday because why not troll you about it?
Third, and most importantly, that Norman Reedus's character, Daryl, on The Walking Dead is still alive.
