People Think That Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Are A Thing

From there the web gets more tangled. The bastions of gossip at Page Six insist this is a romance thing, while offering no supporting evidence other than they were in vague proximity to each other. Vulture takes it one step further, drawing a line from this sighting to the NY Daily News alleged sighting in December 2015 where Kruger allegedly made out with Reedus. My take on that: pics or it didn't happen. Sorry, but I still don't believe things unnamed sources tell gossip websites.