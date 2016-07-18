Diane Kruger & Joshua Jackson Have Split After 10 Years

After 10 years of dating, Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson have decided to go their separate ways.
In a statement to People, the couple's reps confirmed the split: "Diane Kruger and Josh Jackson have decided to separate and remain friends."
The two started dating after Kruger divorced her husband of five years, French director Guillaume Canet, in 2006.
Though Kruger and Jackson were often seen on the red carpet together, People reports that they haven't been photographed together since the February opening of Jackson's Broadway play, Smart People.
Before announcing her breakup, Kruger may have alluded to the dissolution of her relationship with an Instagram post, which quoted Jimi Hendrix.
"The story of life is quicker than the wink of an eye," the post read. "The story of love is hello and good-bye until we meet again."
This followed a birthday post, which had Kruger spending her 40th birthday without Jackson. "It's my party and I cry if I want to," she wrote, adding the hashtag #anewbeginning.
