"Things have changed a little bit since last time I was single," Jackson admitted to DeGeneres. "Maybe it was there, but I don't remember it. I mean, everything's on your phone now, right?"



Very good, Josh! It is indeed all about the apps these days.



"There's no more talking to people anymore. You talk to somebody and they're like, 'Ugh! No, no, no, no, no! We don't do that anymore,'" he lamented. "So, yeah, it's been quite a big change." Jackson's been out of the game for so long, he still thinks Match.com is where it's at. (Okay, that sounded like it was supposed to be a sick burn, but it's just the truth: He literally asked Ellen,"What would my Match.com profile be?")