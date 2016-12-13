Joshua Jackson is facing a very rude awakening after a decade off the market. The actor stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, where the host helped prep Jackson as he dives back into the dating world after ending his 10 year relationship with Diane Kruger this summer. Their conversation revealed that Jackson has quite a bit of catching up to do.
"Things have changed a little bit since last time I was single," Jackson admitted to DeGeneres. "Maybe it was there, but I don't remember it. I mean, everything's on your phone now, right?"
Very good, Josh! It is indeed all about the apps these days.
"There's no more talking to people anymore. You talk to somebody and they're like, 'Ugh! No, no, no, no, no! We don't do that anymore,'" he lamented. "So, yeah, it's been quite a big change." Jackson's been out of the game for so long, he still thinks Match.com is where it's at. (Okay, that sounded like it was supposed to be a sick burn, but it's just the truth: He literally asked Ellen,"What would my Match.com profile be?")
Oh, Joshie Bear. Just know this: It's hard out there for a single guy or gal. Practice makes perfect. Bumble is better than Tinder. The League is for snobs. And even if it may feel like it, you are definitely not alone in the awkward hunt for modern love.
