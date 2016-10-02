Who Is Diane Kruger Talking About In This Instagram?

Diane Kruger just posted a very mysterious picture on Instagram with the caption, "To whom it may concern…" Whomever it concerns, it's something about love and coupledom...so we've got some guesses.
While her friend and The Bridge co-star Micah Schifman was tagged in the post, which seemed to be referencing their latest Saturday-night hang out, we have some suspicions that the post is referencing Kruger's relationship with ex Joshua Jackson. A picture of graffiti that reads, “Baby it was real and we were the best,” isn’t exactly what’s on your mind after your regular Saturday night watching TV with a pal. And her recent split from Jackson, whom she dated for 10 years, definitely calls for some public Instagram mourning.
Or maybe we're just seeing what we want to see. In this #loveisdead world of celebrity splits, we might be more hung up on the relationship ending than Kruger is. Who knows?
