Diane Kruger's New Single Life Is #BreakupGoals, Except For One Thing

Earlier this month, Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson announced their split, compelling us to question whether love is real. The couple had been together for a decade, and share a cat that Kruger already misses, according to a recent Instagram post.
Just ten days after they shared the news of their separation, Kruger is on the other side of the world in Sri Lanka.
The actress has been sharing epic shots of the local scenery, and seems to be filming a new project, labeling the trip a "workcation." As one does on any good "workcation," Kruger shared a few selfies, including an artsy bikini picture. She seems happy, content, and relaxed.
Just ten days after they shared the news of their separation, Kruger is on the other side of the world in Sri Lanka.
The actress has been sharing epic shots of the local scenery, and seems to be filming a new project, labeling the trip a "workcation." As one does on any good "workcation," Kruger shared a few selfies, including an artsy bikini picture. She seems happy, content, and relaxed.
Advertisement
But her followers are also saying that she looks very thin and potentially unhealthy. Instagram users are always quite vocal about celebrities' figures, more so than on any other social media platform. Kruger is likely in a delicate state after ending such a long relationship, and users judging her appearance and body-shaming her is likely even less welcome than it would normally be. One commenter wrote "Please be safe, you're beautiful but you look dangerously thin." Another chimed in, "Skin and bones....not pleasant."
Others are saying the image looks photoshopped, due to her extended limbs and the dark contrast between the foreground and background. One commenter left a sentiment that many agreed with, "Everyone stop body shaming this woman! She has always been thin. Some women are! She has a busy life and I doubt she could keep up the pace if she wasn't eating. She's allowed to feel beautiful because she is! Back off."
Breakups are painful enough, so why not pay attention to the more pleasant things in life, like this breathtaking landscape? Kruger is.
Advertisement