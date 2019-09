Diane Kruger's New Single Life Is #BreakupGoals, Except For One Thing

But her followers are also saying that she looks very thin and potentially unhealthy. Instagram users are always quite vocal about celebrities' figures, more so than on any other social media platform. Kruger is likely in a delicate state after ending such a long relationship, and users judging her appearance and body-shaming her is likely even less welcome than it would normally be. One commenter wrote "Please be safe, you're beautiful but you look dangerously thin." Another chimed in, "Skin and bones....not pleasant."Others are saying the image looks photoshopped, due to her extended limbs and the dark contrast between the foreground and background. One commenter left a sentiment that many agreed with, "Everyone stop body shaming this woman! She has always been thin. Some women are! She has a busy life and I doubt she could keep up the pace if she wasn't eating. She's allowed to feel beautiful because she is! Back off."Breakups are painful enough , so why not pay attention to the more pleasant things in life, like this breathtaking landscape? Kruger is.