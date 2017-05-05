Warning: Spoilers about Riverdale episode 12 — and therefore the identity of Jason Blossom’s murder — are ahead.
After twelve long weeks of watching Riverdale season 1, we’ve finally learned who the hell killed Jason Blossom. We had to watch a lot of acoustic guitar performances, Scooby Doo shenanigans, and high school drama to get here, but we’re here nonetheless. The identity of Jason Blossom’s murderer is…his own father Clifford Blossom.
As Twitter can tell you, that news is absolutely shocking. But, when you sit down and think about it, the reveal of Jason’s killer isn’t all that surprising. We know, how could it be obvious someone killed their own child? Well the clues were always there if you were obsessively looking for them.
We scoured the first twelve episodes of Riverdale for all the hints that Clifford was the culprit all along. Scroll through the gallery to see them all, including an eye-opening tidbit about the Cooper family name.