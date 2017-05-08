A new trailer for the upcoming Christopher Nolan movie Dunkirk dropped on Friday, sending fans into a frenzy on Twitter. While some expressed excitement over Nolan's directing, the most popular subject was by far Harry Styles, since the former One Direction member is making his acting debut in the thriller.
When photos from the set first came out, fans were taken aback by Styles's drastic haircut. He said goodbye to his shaggy, long locks to assume a shorter 'do more fitting for a British soldier fighting in World War II.
Then, when a teaser came out in August, we saw that Styles and his new hair weren't even in it. But that was just a minute and six seconds. Thankfully, he had better luck in the first trailer, which included a prolonged shot of him underwater. We figured he'd feature prominently in this two-minute, 26-second one also, but he pops up briefly just a couple times (at 1:57 and 2:09, in case you were wondering).
In one scene, he's sitting in the sand, staring solemnly over the ocean. In the other, he's attempting to grab someone's hand to pull himself out of a raging ocean, which makes us wonder about the underwater scene in the first trailer. Oh, and as one Twitter user pointed out, there's this.
#Gif | Harry in the new Dunkirk trailer pic.twitter.com/EVXrgtb687— Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) May 5, 2017
These few scenes alone provided plenty of fodder for memes.
"When 400,000 men couldn't get Home... Home came for them." That's a great tagline, and Chris Nolan's DUNKIRK looks awesome! Plus... HARRY! pic.twitter.com/7LDFFg7DLm— Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) May 5, 2017
A lot of people were into that eating scene.
Like, really into it.
Others freaked out over his character's fate.
That's my sweetheart, you better get him out of there, anonymous hand! #Dunkirk #DunkirkTrailer pic.twitter.com/mbAWBCxneM— Blue? (@Lazulioness) May 5, 2017
Some even went into rescue mode.
Me saving Harry from drowning in Dunkirk https://t.co/3FLbXn0BY7— rosie NEEDS tickets (@harrystylesera) May 7, 2017
But Styles' biggest fans are beside themselves just to see him do literally anything on screen.
Harry: *eats bread in #Dunkirk *— ღ♡❀ⓈⓉⓎⓁⒺⓈ ⓅⒶⓎⓃⒺ❀♡ღ (@AllTheLove2Haz) May 5, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/lAqYG1RoY1
every time i see harry in a dunkirk trailer i'm just like I KNOW HIM!! THATS MY SON!!!— abdul ? (@Advil) May 6, 2017
In case you haven't heard, the movie is based on Allied forces' evacuation of Dunkirk, France, where British soldiers got stranded. Tom Hardy, the actor who played Mad Max, is also starring. We'll get to see his and Styles' acting in its entirety when Dunkirk comes out on July 21.
