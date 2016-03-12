Harry Styles may not have landed Lindsay Lohan, but he did score one major movie role. The former One Directioner will make his acting debut alongside Tom Hardy (a.k.a. Mad Max) in Christopher Nolan's sweeping World War II action thriller, Dunkirk, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Styles will presumably play a soldier in the period film, which focuses on the British evacuation of the French city of Dunkirk during the Second World War (code-named Operation Dynamo, if you were wondering). The period drama will also star Mark Rylance and Kenneth Branagh. British newcomer Fionn Whitehead, known across the pond for his role on the ITV three-part drama, Him, will play what THR says "could best be described as the lead role of the project." English actors Jack Lowden and Aneurin Barnard are also in talks to join the cast.
Since One Direction disbanded, so to speak, earlier this year, Styles has been penning solo music, going so far as to register four new songs with the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers. Brokenhearted Directioners, however, will have to wait until next summer to see the beloved blue-eyed boy-bander and potential Kendall Jenner paramour make his film debut; Dunkirk is currently set to hit theaters July 21, 2017.
Hopefully, he'll put those eyes to good use on the big screen.
