Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner Got The Ultimate Fine-Art Makeover

There's still a bit of a question mark looming over Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner's are-they-or-aren't-they romance. Still, that doesn't mean their dalliance can't be immortalized in paint. Valentine's Day is, after all, just around the corner.
Noblified.com is promoting its custom portraits by transforming Styles and Jenner into Cupid and Psyche from William-Adolphe Bouguereau's 1895 painting, "The Abduction of Psyche." In case you were wondering, no, Cupid doesn't have tattoos in the original.
We can just see Kris Jenner hanging this up over the fireplace. Wouldn't it look just swell next to Kim and Kanye's Bound 2 artwork?
We're hoping Noblified busts out a few more celebrity masterpieces. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds would be all over this, right?
