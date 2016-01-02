Is the death of One Direction actually upon us? The Telegraph is reporting that the most coiffed member of the group, Harry Styles, has been writing songs without his bandmates.
Styles has apparently registered four new songs with the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers. On all four songs, the only performer listed is “Harry Edward Styles.” Is this the beginning of a solo career?
Styles isn’t the first one to take steps away from the group. In March, bandmate Zayn Malik announced his departure, prompting grief and despair among fans. And last month, Liam Payne released a song that he had written for Irish boyband Hometown.
Styles, the mischevous chap that he is, had previously denied rumors of a solo career. This time, however, the evidence makes it pretty clear that there’s something in the works.
